Collins goal with 17 seconds left wins it for SJB

Junior Erin Collins, who scored a career-high nine goals and had two assists for a career-best 11 points, scored unassisted with 17 seconds left to give St. John the Baptist a 17-16 win over visiting Kellenberg in a CHSAA girls lacrosse game Wednesday.

Sarah Filosa had an interception off a goalie clear to give SJB (5-3) the final possession. Danielle Jaycox (five goals) tied the score at 16 for St. John's with 30 seconds left.North Babylon 14, West Babylon 12: Bria Hartley had five goals and one assist and Katrina Plummer had four goals and one assist for North Babylon (4-5) in Division I. Hartley scored with 3:26 left to give North Babylon a two-goal lead.

Wantagh 23, Farmingdale 14: Paula Schmidt had five goals and two assists and Kaleigh Craig had five goals and one assist and for Wantagh (7-1) in Conference I.

MacArthur 15, Oceanside 14: Jessica Gattus scored with 51.1 seconds remaining in the first overtime to give MacArthur (3-3) a 15-14 lead in Conference II. Gattus scored early in the first overtime to put MacArthur ahead 14-13.

BOYS

Bayport-Blue Point 4, Mount Sinai 3: Brian White's goal with 1:27 left in the third quarter made it 4-2 for Bayport-Blue Point (7-1) in Division II. Ryan Hughes had six for BBP. Mount Sinai goaltender Matt Poillon made 12 saves.

Hauppauge 11, Half Hollow Hills West 8: Mark Herrmann scored his third goal to put Hauppauge (9-1) ahead 9-8 with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jesse Marro scored 36 seconds later off a feed from Zach Losco, who had two goals and four assists.Sayville 11, Shoreham-Wading River 8: Dan Mellynchuk had four goals and three assists and Dan Koehler had four goals to lead Sayville (3-5). Shoreham-Wading River is 8-1.Eastport-South Manor 8, Glenn 7: Adam Abbate scored off a feed from K.J. Huff with 4:32 left in the fourth to make it 8-5 for ESM (7-2).Harborfields 13, East Hampton/Bridgehampton 7: Eamon Burke had three goals and one assist for Harborfields (4-5) in Division II. Bryan Morris made 11 saves in the win.Division 13, Carey 6: Tom Nuckel had four goals and two assists and Dean Knox had two goals to lead Division (4-0) in Conference B-I.South Side 14, Glen Cove 10: Gavin Ahern scored three of his five goals in the second half for South Side (5-0) in Conference B-II. Pat Kelly added two goals and one assist, and Zach Scaduto and Kevin Waxon each scored two goals. Doug Tripp led Glen Cove (3-1) with three goals and one assist. Malverne/East Rockaway 6, West Hempstead 5: Joe Cantone (two goals, four assists) scored with 8:10 left to give Malverne/East Rockaway (3-2) a 6-2 lead in Conference B-II. West Hempstead scored with 4:30 left to make it 6-5. Rich Reimuller added two goals and two assists for Malverne/East Rockaway.