Combat sports in New York

COMBAT SPORTS IN

NEW YORKBoxing: The ring at Madison Square Garden made its debut in 1925 for the world light heavyweight championship between Paul Berlenbach and Jack Delaney. The fight was the first of many championship bouts New Yorkers have been treated to over the years at both Madison Square Garden and, recently, Barclays Center.

Amateur wrestling: The World's Most Famous Arena will be hosting the Division I championships in March 2016. Grapple at the Garden, a freestyle wrestling event at MSG, has featured active mixed martial artists in past years.

Kickboxing: The Theater at Madison Square Garden has played host to world championship events, including Glory 12 in 2013.

Muay Thai: The sport made its Big Apple debut at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2012 as a capacity crowd witnessed 14 bouts.

Amateur MMA: While not yet sanctioned at the professional level, unregulated amateur MMA is not forbidden in New York. Such bouts have been held across the state, everywhere from Syracuse to Long Island.