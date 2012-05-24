Comedian to teach use of humor in workplace

There's a famous business joke: What's the difference between work and prison? In prison they allow your family and friends to visit.

Al Isaacs, 42, of Levittown, is a professional comedian who sometimes tells business jokes, although we trust they are better than the one we just offered. Isaacs is going to teach a one-session course at Hofstra University in Hempstead June 4 at 7 p.m. titled "Yes and . . . : An Introduction to Improv Comedy." And business is his subject.

Isaacs, who performs at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and other venues, says there is a place for humor in the workplace, but he is not talking about one-liners.

He wants employees and bosses to learn to relax, be creative, and think outside the box, all through "tapping into their creative side" by letting loose a bit and "trusting their instincts."

He offers an example: If you see an interesting person across a room and start to walk over, you automatically pray you don't trip on the way. "So what happens? You trip all over yourself," he says. "You have to trust your mind."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The course was the idea of Debbi Honorof, senior director of marketing and communications for Hofstra's continuing education program. Honorof had just finished reading Daniel Pink's business bestseller, "A Whole New Mind," about thinking differently. Then she met Isaacs at the Huntington Arts Council. "He talked about how many businesses are bringing in improvisation professionals to teach people how to think creatively," she said.

There are only two slots left in the course. But it will be offered again in the fall -- no joking!