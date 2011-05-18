Commack School District

COMMACK

Vote Approved, 2,680-1,585

Budget $166,081,826, a 3.33% increase

Tax levy $122,982,220, a 2.96% increase

Average home In Smithtown, the average house assessed at $6,000 will pay school taxes of $9,099, an estimated increase of 2.81% over the current $8,850; the average Huntington house assessed at $4,200 will have a school tax bill of $9,774, an estimated increase of 3.19% from this year's $9,472.

School boardPeter Wunsch (1,786) beat (Miguel) Micheal Chacon (1,474) and incumbent Mary Jo Masciello ran unopposed. Terms are three years.