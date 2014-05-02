Community roundup: Port Jefferson maritime fest starts today

Sailboats, kayaks and a 19th-century schooner are expected to participate this weekend in the third annual Port Jefferson Boater’s Maritime Festival.

The village’s seafaring heritage will be celebrated tomorrow and Sunday with a boat show, fishing exhibitions, eating contests, pirate shows, treasure hunts, clam shucking and other events along Port Jefferson Harbor. Events begin at 11 a.m. both days.

More than 50 boats will be on display at the festival, and the Stony Brook University Sea Wolf research boat will be open for tours.

The festival starts at 6 p.m. today aboard the 1885 schooner the Pioneer, with a Sunset Social with food, drinks and live music. The Pioneer will host sails tomorrow and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. To book a sail, call 631-332-0699.

Exhibitors expected to take part in the festival include Flyboard LI, the Maritime Explorium, Riverhead Foundation and the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

Other attractions include art and photography exhibitions, marine ecology talks, beach walks, fishing programs for children and educational seminars on casting and fly-tying, building fishing rods, making bucktail lures, kayak safety, waterfowl, duck boats and decoy exhibits.

For information, call the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce at 631-473-1414, Port Jefferson Village Hall at 631-473-4724, or visit portjeff.com.

— CARL MACGOWAN

ISLANDWIDE

Boaters will need safety certificates

The next generation of New York boaters will be required to follow stricter education guidelines for operating motorboats, officials from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said yesterday.

In a reminder to boaters, the state agency said a new law that took effect yesterday requires boaters born on or after May 1, 1996, to obtain an approved boating safety certificate for operating motorboats.

Designed to improve safety on New York waterways, a law signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo means many new boaters will have to complete an approved eight-hour course to get a safety certificate.

Courses can be completed and certificates obtained through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, U.S. Power Squadron or the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, according to the department.

A list of approved courses is available on the parks department website at nysparks.com/recreation/boating/safety-courses.aspx.

Regardless of age, all personal watercraft operators still need a boating safety certificate, the release said.

The new law supersedes a 2012 Suffolk County boater education requirement that applied to all motorboat operators in the county, according to the state agency. Now, only those born after May 1, 1996, are legally required to possess a boating safety certificate to operate a motorboat.

The agency said, however, it encourages everyone, regardless of age, to consider taking a boater education class to sharpen their nautical knowledge.

“Recreational boating is a fun family activity and a great way to explore New York’s outdoors,” State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey said in the release. “With summer fast approaching, I encourage boaters to make sure their young friends and family members can join in on the fun by staying up to date with new boater education requirements.”

Those who have obtained a boating safety certificate can keep track of it with a new state “adventure license.” New Yorkers who have received a boating safety certificate can have the certification reflected as an anchor icon on their state driver’s license, nondriver identification or learner’s permit. More information is at licensecenter.ny.gov. — GARY DYMSKI

BAYVILLE

Meeting to discuss flood projects

The final public meeting of the village’s New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program committee will be held Monday night to discuss the recommended flood remediation projects.

The meeting will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Crescent Beach Club at 333 Bayville Ave. The plan is to try to protect Bayville against superstorms like Sandy with $3 million in measures paid for by the state. Grants might pay for additional work.

The committee’s report to the state listed eight possible priority projects that could be paid for by the program and implemented immediately, including the highest recommended options: constructing a tidal surge barrier and dunes along Long Island Sound by Pine Lane to protect the east end against tidal surge flooding and constructing four pumping stations to drain water from the east end.

Bayville Chamber of Commerce president Vincent Moscato, co-chairman of the NY Rising planning committee, said the next step will be conducting an engineering feasibility study to look at the cost, environmental impact and siting issues of each project. — BILL BLEYER

OYSTER BAY/ ISLIP

Dispose of waste items this weekend

The towns of Islip and Oyster Bay are offering residents outlets this weekend for disposing of hazardous household waste and other items — large and small. In both towns, proof of district residency must be shown.

Homeowners within Oyster Bay’s Solid Waste Disposal District may take nonhazardous refuse to the town Solid Waste Disposal Complex at 101 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd. in Old Bethpage from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Those who plan to bring boats or trailers must provide proof of ownership and sign over ownership to the town. The boats must be drained of all oil, gas and other fluids, and batteries must be removed.

Bushes, tree limbs, fence posts and similar items will be accepted without being broken into smaller pieces. Used tires, large metal items in excess of four feet, clean fill and clean broken concrete will be accepted. The town has added paper shredding to its 2014 cleanup program for homeowners. The dates for shredding are tomorrow; July 12; Aug. 9; and Oct. 25. Residents — and not business owners — are limited to three banker-size boxes per day at the town waste disposal complex.

Passenger cars, vans, pickup trucks and small trailers will be admitted. Six-wheel or larger vehicles are not permitted. Residents can call 516-677-5943 for more information.

Islip residents can take part in the town’s Stop Throwing Out Pollutants event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow at the multipurpose recycling facility (1155 Lincoln Ave., Holbrook).

Residents can get rid of lingering hazardous substances free of charge.

Last year, the town collected nine tons of household hazardous waste, including aerosol cans and fertilizers with herbicides, along with 2,840 pounds of alkaline batteries, five tons of motor oil, eight tons of computer monitors and other electronics and 147 propane tanks.

Waste from commercial businesses is not allowed, and the town is no longer accepting pharmaceuticals or syringes.

For a full list of items and details on how the hazardous waste must be stored before collection, visit www.townofislip-ny.gov or call 631-595-3630 for more information.

— BILL BLEYER and SARAH ARMAGHAN