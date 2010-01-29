COMMUNITY WATCHDOG: Flooding fix needs homeowners' OK

There is a bad flooding problem in my neighborhood that the Town of Hempstead is looking to fix this spring with a project that would raise the ground level of our front yards and road. In order to work on each property, the town needs approval of the homeowner. So far, only a portion have agreed. Some of us have waited 30 years for this and it would be a shame if it weren't properly done. We need our political leaders to step up and allay the fears of these neighbors. - Robert Sullivan, Seaford

The Town of Hempstead said that it is already in process of reworking the scope of the Seaford project to attract as many homeowners as possible.

As of mid January, about half of the 85 targeted homeowners - spanning from Narragansett to Penatiquit avenues - have agreed to let the town raise the ground levels of their front lawns by varying degrees.

But at the request of several homeowners, town officials are now proposing less-drastic property elevations in places in hopes that it will get a more positive reaction.

"We've done projects like this in the past and we understand the concern - a home is a person's primary investment," said town spokesman Mike Deery. "Our goal is to make the neighborhood as a whole more protected from tidal flooding, but we also want this to be a project that homeowners are happy with and embrace."

In an effort to educate residents, town officials have held several informational meetings and also traveled door-to-door. Deery was unable to predict whether the project could be delayed if a certain number of residents don't agree to participate.

"It depends which ones sign on," he said. "There are certain ones that if they don't, it would make the project infeasible."

Hempstead residents with flooding concerns can contact the town's Highway Department at 516-489-5000. - Michael R. Ebert

Finding a way to halt neighborhood drag strip

On Mastic Beach Road, the traffic has become awful with cars and especially motorcycles using it for a drag strip. Over the past few years, our hedges have been driven through, my neighbor has had his fence driven through, and a fire hydrant has been knocked over. What we need is an all-way stop sign installed at the intersection with Peeker Avenue. - Denise Murgola, Mastic Beach

In response to our call, the Town of Brookhaven said that it would begin to periodically use speed-detecting machines along Mastic Beach Road and would also request that the Suffolk County Police's Seventh Precinct increase patrols there.

But the stop sign is another story. Town officials said that a traffic study was conducted in May 2009 at the request of residents and showed that the intersection doesn't meet the Federal Highway Administration guidelines for an all-way stop.

According to the study, Peeker Avenue averages 20 vehicles per hour during its busiest daily eight-hour span - which is well below the volume requirement of 140 for a stop sign. Peeker's total traffic count of 163 vehicles over eight hours also falls short of standards.

In addition, Traffic Safety director Lynn Weyant said only two accidents were reported at the intersection last year and "one was a rear-end which isn't correctable by an all-way stop."

Town of Brookhaven residents with concerns about traffic safety on town roads can contact the town's Division of Traffic Safety at 631-451-6480. - Michael R. Ebert

Danger posed by tree limb lodged overhead

In March 2008, a bunch of trees were cut down at the intersection of Mohican Avenue and Hawkeye Street in Ronkonkoma. A limb of one tree became lodged between the wires that extend over the intersection. If this falls as a car is passing, someone will be very hurt. There is also a bus stop nearby to make matters worse. Suffolk County Police have been notified, as well as several utility companies to no avail. - John DiClemente, Ronkonkoma

The lodged limb is now gone from the overhead wires in front of the DiClemente home.

Because DiClemente was unsure what utility company was responsible for the wire with the trapped branch, we contacted LIPA officials to help assess the situation. A LIPA serviceman determined that the wire belonged to Cablevision.

Within 24 hours of our call, Cablevision dispatched a crew to free to the tree limb.

Long Islanders with concerns regarding Cablevision wires can call the customer service number on their bill or visit cablevision.com and click on "Customer Service." - Michael R. Ebert