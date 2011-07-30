Community Watchdog: Gas leak fixed

I have been having a problem with a gas leak near my house for the past two years. In 2009, my neighbor smelled gas just east of my driveway and I called National Grid. They quickly sent a technician who confirmed there was a leak, but not a high-level one. He said it would be fixed in six months, but it still remains. The leak's location coincides with a patch of dead grass in my front yard. I recently planted a new tree, and I'm scared it might die, too.

-- Linda Prince, North Bellmore

Within 48 hours of our call, National Grid sent workers to repair the gas leak on Prince's property.

Spokeswoman Wendy Ladd said the leak was initially designated in 2009 as a Type 3 leak, meaning it was not immediately hazardous at the time of detection and slated for annual re-evaluations. Leaks are ranked on a scale of 1 to 3, with Type 1 being the most hazardous.

However, Prince's leak was upgraded last month to a "workable job," Ladd said during an evaluation just prior to our call.

"This means it is put on a schedule to be repaired, but it is not an emergency," she said.

Prince contacted us after the work was done and said she no longer smelled any gas. National Grid officials also called her, she said, to make sure she was satisfied with the work.

To report a gas emergency, Long Islanders can call National Grid at 800-490-0045.

-MICHAEL R. EBERT

Overgrowth is gone

There is a property near my mother's home in Franklin Square that has been vacant since February. The grass is 2 feet high, while other houses on the block are beautifully landscaped. I have made numerous calls to the Town of Hempstead and the real estate agent. I have even enlisted the help of the Morton Civic Association. The house is an eyesore and brings down the property value of the entire neighborhood.

-- Beth Rose Feuerstein, Long Beach

The high grass is a goner.

The Town of Hempstead sent a crew earlier this month to trim the overgrown lawn in Franklin Square the same day we called. Town spokesman Mike Deery said workers were already slated to do the work that day and were not dispatched as a result of our call.

Deery said Feuerstein's complaint was logged into the town's database on June 10 and after a mandatory five-day waiting period the town began reaching out to the property owner and real estate agent regarding the yard's condition.

Unfortunately, the town's efforts proved fruitless, he said.

"If we don't have compliance we cut it ourselves, which is what happened here," said Deery, noting that costs are assessed to the property owner.

Hempstead residents seeking information or assistance from the town government can call Supervisor Kate Murray's Helpline at 516-489-6000.

-- MICHAEL R. EBERT

Merger is dangerous

Merging onto Pidgeon Hill Road from Hardwick Drive in Huntington Station is the most frightening experience one can imagine. There is a hill to the left, and oncoming traffic can't be seen over the crest. Drivers enter Pidgeon Hill completely unaware of traffic beyond that point. I've written to the Town of Huntington's Highway Department, but I've heard nothing and nothing has been done.

-- Avey and Renee Shaw, Huntington Station

The Town of Huntington said no signage changes are warranted at the intersection.

A traffic study was conducted by the town's traffic safety division in 2008 shortly after Shaw's letter requesting a stop sign was forwarded to them from the highway department.

Town officials said the intersection met none of nine sets of Federal Highway Administration guidelines -- ranging from traffic and pedestrian volumes to crash frequency rates -- for the creation of an all-way stop.

"We recognize that some would be quick to suggest installing a stop sign at a given location even if it's not warranted just because it's better to be safe than sorry," town spokeswoman Joan Cergol said. "Actually, it's quite the contrary."

Cergol said research has shown that unwarranted traffic control devices often have negative effects to safety as motorists tend to ignore them or slow down without stopping.

In addition, installation of unwarranted stop signs results in an "increased disregard for all such signs," she said, including those that are warranted.

Huntington residents with traffic safety concerns on town roads can call 631-351-3053.

-- MICHAEL R. EBERT