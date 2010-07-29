News

Con Ed steampipe blast victim settles lawsuit

The man who was injured in a steampipe blast in New York City three years ago has settled his lawsuit against Consolidated Edison.

Gregory McCullough and the company said in court papers Wednesday that they had reached a settlement. The papers did not specify the amount.

McCullough and a female passenger in his tow truck were engulfed in a scalding geyser when a Con Edison pipe burst beneath a street near Grand Central Terminal on July 18, 2007.

He suffered third-degree burns to more than 80 percent of his body. He spent months in a hospital.

McCullough, his lawyer and Con Ed declined to comment.

McCullough was one of several people badly injured in the blast, which also caused a New Jersey woman to have a fatal heart attack. - AP

