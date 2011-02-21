Concern about Rep. King's hearings

Regarding the article , why is this group so afraid of Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) holding Homeland Security Committee hearings? This writer supports him 100 percent. What if there were something within the American Muslim group that could be damaging to our nation?

There is nothing wrong with our government keeping watch when the security of the nation is at risk. There is a war still going on.

Tony Guardino, Bay Shore



Rep. Peter King ["Move to alter King hearings," News, Feb. 2] responded to the coalition of 51 Muslim and human rights groups that asked for the cancellation or expansion of hearings on the radicalization of the Muslim community by saying: "I don't believe it warrants an answer. . . . I am too busy preparing for the hearings."

Would it not be in King's best interests to address those concerns? If he and the committee are truly concerned with security, shouldn't they try to work with the Muslim community instead of discarding its request?

With their cooperation, King and the committee would have more time to make sure the hearings are in the best interests of our country and all of its loyal Muslim citizens.

Sheila Croke, Greenlawn