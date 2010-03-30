Congrats: You’re accepted!

Over the past several months, students have been anxiously waiting as colleges reviewed applications and made their fateful decisions about whom to accept. Suddenly, though, the shoe is on the other foot. Now it’s your turn to decide: Which offer of admission should you accept?

In some cases, it’s a no-brainer: Your heart has been set on a dream school for so long that you shoot off your enrollment material mere moments after learning you got in. Or maybe financial considerations are the deciding factor—as well they should be. Unless you’ve got a compelling reason otherwise (or limitless funds!) it’s crazy to not pick a college that’s offering a considerably bigger aid package than the others.

But what if the differences are negligible and you’re faced with a number of choices—all of them pretty good?

First thing, take a deep breath and congratulate yourself.

Then, ask yourself three key questions: Will I be happy living and learning with these students, from these professors, in this environment for the next four years?

It’s tough to have to make such a huge decision that will no doubt change the course of your life. Relax! We’ve got a few strategies that will make your college decision a little easier.

Try to visit. Even if you toured a school when you were contemplating whether or not to apply, it’s smart to go back to the campus now that you’ve been accepted. Most colleges host “admitted student” days where you can sit in on classes, talk to professors, meet enrolled students, and even spend the night in the dorms. As you participate in these activities, try to picture yourself as part of the campus community: Do you feel comfortable with the size, style and level of discussion in the classes you attend? Do the other students seem like people you’d want to hang out with? Are there clubs and activities you think you’d enjoy? (Be sure to check out the “Greek scene” if you’re interested in joining a fraternity or sorority.)

Go online. If you can’t manage a campus visit—and even if you can—another good way to check things out is on the Internet. Many colleges set up blogs, list-servs and social networks where you can connect with current students as well as with newly admitted ones. Or log onto Facebook and search the name of the college along with “Class of 2014.” Chances are good that someone has already created a user group where you can “friend” the kids who would be your classmates. (Many students actually find roommates this way!)

Ask around. As you contemplate your choices, seek advice from people who know you well—and who know the schools you’re considering. Talk to your teachers, friends, guidance counselor and others about which college they think would be best for you. Although this ultimately will be your decision, having others to use as a sounding board can certainly be helpful.

Make a list. Still going back and forth between two or three schools? One tried-and-true decision-making tactic is to write down the pros and cons of each school to help your clarify your thinking. Search your soul to decide which factors are truly the most important. Obviously, pros like “stimulating classes” and “best program for my major” should weigh more heavily than “luxurious dorms” or “good football team.”

Flip a coin? Colleges generally give admitted students until May 1st to make their final decision. If you haven’t been able to pick a school by the end of April, it might be time to just make a random choice. Toss heads or tails, decide on the winner and then wait a few days to see how you feel about it. Unless you’re totally convinced another option would be better, send off your enrollment packet. Then make sure to let the other schools know you’re declining their offer. Once that’s done, don’t look back. Instead, focus on your excitement about going to college—and breathe a sigh of relief that the admissions process is finally behind you.

3 Wrong Reasons to Pick a School

While there are lots of good reasons for choosing a college, these are some of the worst ones.

Your boyfriend/girlfriend is going there. If the relationship is meant to be, it can survive a separation. If you break up, you really don’t want to be seeing your ex around campus.

The college is better known. A prestigious decal on your parents’ car won’t mean much if a school doesn’t fully suit your personal and academic needs.

It’s a great party school. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to have a good social life, remember that the primary reason for going to college is to get an education, not to get invited to keg parties.

Before You Say Yes... 6 Questions to Ask

As you evaluate financial aid packages, transportation costs, academic offerings and campus life, here are a few more considerations before you send in your enrollment deposit.

One of your best resources is your college admission counselor. The admission officer’s priority is helping you get the info you need to make a decision. Call your college admission counselor and ask these six questions. Then listen carefully to the answers—they might just help you find the right college.

1.What is your retention rate? This is just a fancy way of asking how many freshmen return for their sophomore year. If a school’s retention rate is lower than about 90 percent, ask why. Sometimes a school ‘s financial aid packages change after students’ first years, making it harder to afford (see question #2). Maybe the university closed a particular program, or perhaps something else is going on. You want to know. After all, you don’t want a bunch of your new college buddies to transfer elsewhere after your first year.

2.How will my financial aid package change over four years? Some colleges practice what’s known as “front loading”—giving freshmen the best aid packages possible, and then making them less favorable in subsequent years. While the financial aid office won’t be able to tell you exactly how your aid package will look two or three years from now, someone should be able to tell you about how the average package changes.

3.Do you guarantee housing for all four years? Not all schools do, and if you want to live on campus, find out how many students get on-campus housing each year. If your college of choice doesn’t guarantee housing after your first or second year, find out about the availability and cost of off-campus living.

4.What resources are available if I need help in class? Many schools have excellent built-in support for students, including peer tutoring, study skills workshops, and help from professors or teaching assistants. Ask how students get access to help. If you have a learning disability, you should have already narrowed your list of schools based on the kind of support you’ll receive, but if you haven’t asked yet, don’t enroll anywhere without a complete understanding of support services for students with learning disabilities. You should also ask to speak with someone at the Office of Academic Support (if the school has one) about creating a specific plan for you.

5.How safe is the campus? Every school that receives federal funding—the vast majority of them—has to report crime statistics to the U.S. Department of Education. (You can find the data at ope.ed.gov/security/.) Beyond the stats, you want to know what kinds of built-in security measures the campus offers, and how college officials get the word out to students in case of an emergency. If the answer seems vague, keep pressing for details—or opt for another school. Trust your instincts on this one.

6.Tell me about medical and psychological services. Little sleep, close quarters, nachos at 2:00 a.m.—you will get sick in college. And without Mom to whip up some soup or take you to the doctor, you’ll want to know who staffs the medical center, when it’s open and what happens in case of a late-night emergency. Ideally, you’ll be able to see a doctor during regular business hours and get in touch with a nurse after hours. And even if you’re mentally healthy now, many college students fight depression, anxiety or other illnesses. Most schools offer counseling services for little or no charge. Find out what’s available.

Remember that college admission counselors are used to answering questions, so once you’ve exhausted this list, ask more—until May 1, when you should send in your enrollment deposit (or risk losing your admission offers). Then spend your time congratulating yourself on making an informed decision.

