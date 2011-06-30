Connect commuter rails to save money

Regarding "Federal loan could help access tunnel" [Editorial, June 24]: Building East Side Access is all well and good. However, our transportation planners must go a step further by connecting the Long Island Rail Road at Grand Central Station to Metro-North's Lower Hudson and Upper Harlem divisions. This would make both railroads more efficient and cost-effective.

New York State cannot continue to have two separate commuter railroads operate almost completely independently from one and another, and make monthly riders pay the bill.

Chris Swendsen, Sound Beach