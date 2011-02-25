CooCoo expands service to Metro-North

Huntington-based CooCoo, a text-engine company created late last year to provide Long Island Rail Road schedules on mobile phones, has gone north - as in Metro-North.

CooCoo earlier this month went into service for the Metro-North Railroad, which, like the LIRR, is operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Metro North spokeswoman Marjorie Anders said the line had been monitoring the schedule service for the LIRR and decided to sign on to it.

CooCoo has about 120,000 users of LIRR schedules.

Metro-North in January 2010 pioneered TrainTime, an Internet-based service that provides riders with real-time train schedules, including delays.

CooCoo's service is accessed by dialing 266266 (CooCoo).

It is the brainchild of Huntington restaurant owner John Tunney. CooCoo is a "perfect complement to TrainTime," said Metro-North president Howard Permut.)

Tunny said he is looking to expand CooCoo to rail lines in Connecticut, the Philadelphia area, California and Florida.