Cops: Film editor hit, killed by getaway car

An award-winning film editor was struck and killed by a getaway car speeding from a Manhattan drugstore robbery, police said.

New York City police said 39-year-old Karen Schmeer was hit crossing Broadway near West 90th Street.

Her mother, Eleanor DuBois Schmeer, said Schmeer was the editor of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris' documentaries, including 2003's "The Fog of War."

The car that struck Schmeer had been driving away from a CVS drugstore where three men had stolen over-the-counter medication, police said.

Schmeer was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.

Police Lt. John Grimpel said the driver was arrested on a murder charge. Police were looking for a passenger who fled from the car as well as a third suspect. - AP