Cops: Man charged in attempted heroin sale in New Hyde Park

A Bronx man was charged with felony drug crimes Saturday for allegedly agreeing to sell an undercover cop 100 bags of heroin outside a New Hyde Park donut shop, Nassau police said.

According to a police news release, Steven P. Guzman, 24, made the deal with a plainclothes detective in the parking lot of a Lakeville Road donut store around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrested Guzman and discovered 102 bags stamped "Coming Up," authorities said. Each bag contained a gram of heroin, which usually sells for $10, a police spokesman said.

Guzman, of 885 Irvine St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, felony charges which each carry a term of one to nine years in prison upon conviction.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, court officials said.