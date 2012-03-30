Cops: Mom hurt after daughter, 5, sets fire

A Hempstead woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after her 5-year-old daughter accidentally set fire to a bed with a lit candle, officials said.

About 75 firefighters and 12 pieces of fire apparatus responded to the fire on Patterson Avenue at 12:40 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The 5-year-old and her 3-year-old brother got out of the house safely, while their 29-year-old mother was treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital, police said. A police spokeswoman said she did not know the mother's condition.

None of their identities were released.

Police said investigators from the Fire Marshal's Office determined the 5-year-old had started the fire by accident.