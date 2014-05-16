Cops seek info on broken Virgin Mary in Bellmore

Crime Stoppers and Nassau police are seeking information concerning a Virgin Mary statue that was broken outside a Knights of Columbus in Bellmore earlier this week.

According to police, the incident took place between Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m., outside the Knights of Columbus at 2333 Bellmore Ave.

There have been two other similar incidents of this nature recently in Nassau. One occurred at the Knights of Columbus on July 16, 2013, and the other took place on Dec. 28, 2013, with a Nativity scene at Bedford Avenue and Broadway in Bellmore.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477). Callers do not have to reveal their identity.