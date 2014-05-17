News

Cops: Stolen identity in Massapequa used for ATM withdrawals

Crime Stoppers and Nassau County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an identity theft in Massapequa in March. Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff

Crime Stoppers and Nassau police have released a photo in connection with an identity theft in Massapequa earlier this year.

On March 16, at approximately 7:26 p.m., a man had his personal information for his TD Bank account compromised, and used to make $1,520 in unauthorized withdrawals, according to a news release.

An individual sought by police was caught on surveillance video making fraudulent withdrawals at a TD Bank at 999 Old Country Rd. in Westbury, as well as a TD Bank at 122 Greenwich St. in Manhattan.

Anyone with information about these crimes can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-244-TIPS (8477). Callers do not have to reveal their identity.

