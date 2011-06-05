Cops: Teens rob cab driver in Westbury

Nassau County police arrested three suspects early Saturday morning for robbing a taxi driver in Westbury.

Police said Henry Melgar, 18, and two 17-year-olds being charged as adults -- Mervin Lopez and Jose Maldonado, both of Westbury -- approached the 50-year-old taxi driver at Brooke Street and Railroad Avenue about 12:20 a.m. Saturday and forcibly stole cash from him before running away. Police apprehended them at 3:40 a.m.

The three were each charged with second-degree robbery, Nassau police said.

Melgar, Lopez and Maldonado all pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead. Each was ordered held on $20,000 bail. They are due back in court on Wednesday.