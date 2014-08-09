Cops: Woman stole lobsters from Hauppauge Shop Rite

Suffolk police this week released a surveillance photo of a woman sought in connection with the theft of lobsters from Shop Rite in Hauppauge.

On June 29, at about 12:53 p.m., the woman entered the grocery store at 335 Nesconset Hwy. and placed $65 worth of lobsters in a reusable bag and left the store without paying.

The suspect, who was wearing a black shirt with a white flower design and jeans, fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). Callers do not have to reveal their identity.