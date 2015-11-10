Corrections

In a photo that accompanied a story about him yesterday, the military unit patch that Army veteran Charles Neuman of Sag Harbor displayed on a jacket was that of the First Cavalry division. The unit was misidentified in the caption.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown made 17 catches for 284 yards on Nov. 8, 2015. The date was incorrect in yesterday's editions.

A quote from Staff Sgt. Mervin Leonor should have said, "You have paved the way for others like myself who want to serve the country one day." He was misquoted in a story Monday about an exhibit dedicated to Smithtown veterans.