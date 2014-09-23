‘Courageous’ Schreiber homecoming queen conquers English

Mariam Gejadze smiled as her friends congratulated her for being named 2014 Pride in Port homecoming queen Saturday. It's hard to believe that only four years ago Gejadze, a senior at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, came to the United States and could not speak English.

"I am very happy," the 17-year-old said after she was crowned. "I love it."

Gejadze was born in Georgia, a country that was formerly part of the Soviet Union. She said that when she started high school it was difficult.

"It was real hard because it was a different atmosphere," she said. "But I set a goal to be in the same classes as American students so I could learn perfect English and to be active in school like I was in Georgia."

Gejadze not only learned English, but made many friends and took part in a number of extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, track and many clubs.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She is very courageous and she is a good student," said Brad Fitzgerald, Schreiber High School assistant principal. "She really put herself out there and was always up for a challenge."

Gejadze isn’t done challenging herself and is already mapping out plans for her future.

"I am going to study international relations or political science," she said of her college aspirations. " I want to work for the UN."