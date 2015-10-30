Tom Brady throws 4 TD passes as Patriots rout Dolphins

Tom Brady threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns -- two to Julian Edelman -- as the host Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins, 36-7, last night.

Stephen Gostkowski broke Adam Vinatieri's franchise record for consecutive field goals by connecting from 52 and 36 yards to make it 26 in a row. Rob Gronkowski had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Dion Lewis added 93 yards receiving and one score.

The Patriots are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history. They've scored at least 28 points in every game and at least 30 in six straight.

The loss was the first for Miami (3-4) under interim coach Dan Campbell. The Dolphins scored 82 points in wins over the lowly Titans and Texans in Campbell's first two games after replacing Joe Philbin.

"You have to play good football in all three phases when you play the New England Patriots. They've always been that way," Campbell said.

Miami's Ryan Tannehill went 28-for-44 for 300 yards with no TDs and two interceptions. Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake was carted off the field with an Achilles tendon injury.

Kraft takes shot at Colts

Patriots owner Robert Kraft got a huge roar from the crowd when he took a verbal shot at the Colts during a speech honoring Willie McGinest.

"There's nothing more satisfying than saddling the Indianapolis Colts with a loss, something the Patriots did 16 times in Willie McGinest's career," Kraft said after the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame at halftime.

The rivalry between the teams intensified because of the "DeflateGate" scandal, which began when Indianapolis reported New England used underinflated balls in the AFC Championship Game last January.

Cowboys' Randle takes leave

Dallas coach Jason Garrett says running back Joseph Randle is away from the team dealing with a personal issue. Garrett declined to discuss the specifics of Randle's absence. -- AP