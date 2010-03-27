Crawford finally does it

When the Atlanta Hawks clinched their second straight playoff berth Wednesday, there wasn't much cause for celebration. But for one Hawk, it was a momentous personal achievement that signified the end of a record he could do without. Jamal Crawford had been the league's most tenured player to have never played on a playoff team. He went nine seasons - 667 games - without ever clinching a playoff berth. So you can understand why he didn't want to touch that T-shirt that hung in each stall in the Hawks' locker room to commemorate the event. The shirts read, simply, "Clinched." Crawford just stared at it and said, "I think I'll just leave it there for a while." Crawford, a former Knick who wrote a blog for Newsday.com before he was traded on Nov. 21, 2008, said he would write one more for us after he finally made the playoffs. Jamal, you now owe us a blog