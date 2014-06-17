Create your own Long Island then-and-now picture puzzle

The day photographer Randee Daddona and her husband closed on their house in Southold 10 years ago, she had her five children climb the branches of a tree in its backyard.

That tree is still there today, allowing her to hold up that decade-old photo and carefully align it with the thriving tree in front of her.

If you grew up on Long Island or have been here a while, here’s a project you can help with. Newsday is compiling pictures of the past and present that fit like a puzzle.

Send your picture to litowns@newsday.com, just like the photo at the top of this page. Be mindful that the location of the new photo needs to be shot at the same angle as the old photo so both will align. Please send a paragraph with your photo explaining its significance.

“We thought it was such a cool, enormous tree that we just couldn’t help it,” Daddona said of the tree that inspired her photos. “We call it ‘Our Family Tree’ because it’s where our family laid down roots and it’s grown right along with us. My kids grew up with this tree, tire swinging, leaning on it, even climbing it.”

For more inspiration on how you might tackle this project, visit dearphotograph.com.