Credit union donates $1.5M to LIU Post

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has donated $1.5 million to LIU Post in exchange for naming rights to the college’s newly renovated stadium.

The stadium, now undergoing the first phase of upgrades, will be home field for the university’s intercollegiate football, lacrosse and field hockey teams and also serve as a community gathering space for camps, high school activities and community events. It will feature a new high-tech press box, sound system, signs, bleachers and grassy hill seating for picnicking, university officials said.

The university has agreed to open a branch of the credit union on its Brookville campus. The “teaching branch” would be managed and staffed by Bethpage Credit Union employees and LIU Post students with a goal of providing the students with job-training.

The school has raised an additional $1.5 million from alumni and friends of the university. The money will complete the first phase, costing $3 million. A second phase still is being planned. University officials declined to provide an estimate on the cost for that phase.

“Not only will this benefit our students, it will make LIU’s athletic facilities an even greater benefit for our extended community,” LIU president Kimberly R. Cline said in a statement.

Cline, who became president of the university last summer, has said she would work to streamline the college’s operations, raise its creditworthiness and build more partnerships with local businesses to give students career-focused learning opportunities.

“We are thrilled to join together with LIU Post to form this exciting partnership that will surely have a positive impact for many,” Kirk Kordeleski, Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.