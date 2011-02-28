Crime lab should be prosecuted

I rarely find myself in agreement with statements made by criminal defense attorneys, since so much of what they say denies the guilt of their clients, even though probably greater than 90 percent of them are guilty as charged. However, Kevin Kearon is 100 percent correct when he condemns the Nassau police crime lab for its "appalling pattern of unprofessional conduct, scandalous negligence, ineptitude, grossly inadequate training, lack of supervision and bad science" ["Introducing doubt," Opinion, Feb. 27].

The only thing he is wrong about is when he writes, "no one is alleging criminal violations, or ethical lapses" - because I, for one, am making allegations. The lab's repeated and egregious "lapses" - which were supposedly kept secret from even Police Commissioner Lawrence Mulvey - ought to be treated as covered-up crimes.

Richard Siegelman

Plainview