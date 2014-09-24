Cross-country duo crowned at Sewanhaka homecoming

Sewanhaka High School seniors Diane Cuervo and Sohaib Agha spent most of their high school careers racing to the finish line as members of the boys and girls cross country teams.

This week however, the duo finished first in another type of race -- the one for homecoming king and queen. Cuervo and Agha were honored at the school’s homecoming football game against Long Beach High School on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

“I just hope we make them proud,” Cuervo said, in reference to her teammates.

Cuervo still competes on Sewanhaka’s cross-country team, while Agha is taking some time off to apply to colleges. Last year, he placed 10th in in the district in cross-country.

“I got into cross-country because I related to the other people on the team, and we got to interact more with other classes,” Agha said. “It’s great because you learn to work with other people, and you have to learn how to pull your own weight as a team member too.”

Cuervo and Agha were also instrumental in pre-homecoming preparations, using their afternoons and weekends to work on their American-themed senior float for the homecoming parade. Both Cuervo and Agha have worked on their class’ homecoming committee since their freshman year.

“They were always consistent, always there to work on the float since we started in late August,” Sewanhaka High School senior adviser Justin Mirsky said. “I’m positive that those kids will be moving towards something great in their futures.”