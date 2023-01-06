CT lawmaker Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash in Cromwell after leaving inaugural ball

Jan. 5—CROMWELL — The death of state Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, D-Middletown, was being mourned around the state Thursday after the lawmaker was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Route 9 after leaving Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball.

The 39-year-old Middletown native was viewed as a rising star at the State Capitol, having been sworn in for his third term on Wednesday. In addition to being a legislator, Williams was the director of advocacy and policy for Excellence Community Schools, a charter school program in Stamford.

Williams was particularly passionate about housing issues, in addition to serving his community where he was previously director of Middletown's Downtown Business District. He is survived by his wife Carrissa, who runs Small Victories Wellness Service in Middletown.

Vigil scheduled to honor life of Quentin Williams

A vigil will be held Friday night to honor the life of Quentin Williams. It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on the South Green in Middletown.

Community Health Center CEO says Williams brought 'light and love'

Mark Masselli, CEO of Middletown-based Community Health Center Inc., spoke fondly of Williams.

"He brought light and love to every conversation he was in and I hope that when we're finished mourning him we can celebrate the energy, life and love that he brought to everyone he worked with," Masselli said.

Masselli and Williams created a video in the early days of the pandemic to encourage people to knock shake hands, but rather bump elbows.

State police confirm CT lawmaker Williams' involvement in crash

Connecticut State Police issued a short statement updating details of the crash that led to the death of state Rep. Quentin Williams Thursday morning.

In the statement, police confirmed Williams was driving in the southbound late of Route 9 near Exit 18 when his vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver head-on. The 39-year-old lawmaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle heading the wrong way was identified as Kimede Mustafaj, a 27-year-old woman from Manchester, state police said.

The vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes, driven by Mustafaj, collided head-on with Williams' car near the Exit 18 ramp, state police said. Williams' car became "fully engulfed" in flames on the left shoulder, state police said.

Mustafaj's vehicle came to rest in the grass center median, state police said. Mustafaj was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the crash remains under investigation, and the agency's accident reconstruction unit was requested to help the investigation.

State representative says Williams would 'want us to remember him modestly'

State Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester, said Thursday that the loss of Williams was "gut-wrenching." He'd known Williams for nearly 20 years.

"No statement from any friend, colleague, politician or person will ever be able to capture in words his humility, his passion for justice, or his zeal for life. When Q laughed — his one-of-a-kind booming laugh — you felt his joy deep in your soul," Luxenberg said."When he smiled, the room lit up. When he spoke, everyone listened. And when he worked as Chair of this Housing Committee, or in any legislative capacity, you knew with a certainty that was both comforting and rare, the bedrock of his work was a passion and love for the people of Connecticut that was deeper and more authentic and more real than anyone. . State legislators come and go but there will never be another Q."

I think he would want us to remember him modestly as Q — a friend and humble public servant, a man of the people, a person who fought the toughest injustices of this world, and because of his Texas-sized heart and brilliant mind, won more than most," he added.

State Sen. Kushner recalls working with Williams leading into session

Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, was set to co-chair the Labor and Public Employees Committee meeting this legislative session with Williams. The lawmakers, both elected in 2018, first met at a progressive legislators conference in Washington D.C. prior to taking office.

"I can say without exaggeration that there was no ego with Quentin, that he was all about public service for the good of the people," Kushner said.

He had a rare combination of personal warmth, trust, good nature and commitment that is going to be missed on so many levels in the legislature, both personally and professionally."

She said the last few weeks "have been filled with excited phone calls and Zoom meetings" as they prepared for the legislative session that began Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro says Quentin Williams will 'be deeply missed'

U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro, D-3, said Thursday afternoon that she was "heartbroken at the tragic loss" of Wiliams.

I had the honor of watching Q grow in local politics, from an energetic member of the Middletown Young Democrats to City Treasurer and on to State Legislator. His unwavering commitment to Middletown and those he served was inspiring. He had the most positive outlook, only seeing opportunity and always striving to find creative solutions to whatever issues he took on. I will always remember Q for his dedication to public service, his great sense of humor, warm smile, and unforgettable laugh.

Republican leaders mourn death of Quentin Williams

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, along with a group of deputy leaders, issued a statement mourning the loss of Williams

"I had the honor of watching Q grow in local politics, from an energetic member of the Middletown Young Democrats to City Treasurer and on to State Legislator," she said in a statement. "His unwavering commitment to Middletown and those he served was inspiring. He had the most positive outlook, only seeing opportunity and always striving to find creative solutions to whatever issues he took on. I will always remember Q for his dedication to public service, his great sense of humor, warm smile, and unforgettable laugh."

House leaders 'in shock' following fatal crash involving Rep. Quentin Williams

House Speaker Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, described Williams as a "dear friend" in a statement.

"I am in shock," Ritter wrote. "We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q's family. We will all miss Q."

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D- East Hartford, called Williams' death a "terrible tragedy and great loss to our state," in a separate statement, which also offered condolences to Williams' family.

"Rep. Williams was an amazing human being," Rojas said. "His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better. He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly — a friend to all who knew him."

The legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus leaders Geraldo Reyes and Bobby Gibson said in statements they were mourning the loss of Williams.

"Rep. Williams was a trailblazer who fought for equality and was committed to creating learning opportunities in all communities," they sent in a joint statement. "Today, we have lost a brother who truly dedicated his life to public service. We are in mourning and send our deepest condolences to the Williams family. His infectious smile lit up every room that he ever entered. He will be deeply missed."

State Capitol to remain closed following death of state Rep. Quentin Williams

Following the death of state Rep. Quentin Williams, the State Capitol complex will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 9. Various committee meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Q's family and loved ones and the entire General Assembly community during this devastating time," Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said in a joint statement.

The legislature convened to start its 2023 session Wednesday, also fully opening the building to the public for the first time since COVID struck in March 2020.

SOTS Stephanie Thomas, Comptroller Sean Scanlon 'devastated' by death of Williams

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas and Comptroller Sean Scanlon, each of whom were sworn into their new constitutional office roles Wednesday, said Thursday that they were "devastated" by the news.

"He was a passionate fighter that cared so deeply about policy and helping people. He had the best laugh of anyone I've ever met and will be so missed. RIP brother," Scanlon wrote in a tweet.

"Today the people of Connecticut lost an advocate," Thomas wrote in a statement. "Q's unrelenting dedication to create a more equitable Connecticut for all set the standard for all public officials. I am lucky to have been able to call Q a friend. I will miss his passion and energy and I grieve with his family and all who knew him."

Senate leaders mourn passing of Quentin Williams

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Majority Leader Bob Duff issued a statement Thursday morning called the death of Williams "utterly shocking and heartbreaking."

"He was a wonderful person who was smart, talented, and had a laugh that would make everyone laugh with him," they wrote in a joint statement. "He was always energetic, exuberant, and felt blessed to be a public servant. We have lost a valued and dedicated member of the legislative community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carrissa and his family and loved ones during this devastating time. Truly tragic news for all who knew him."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin 'heartbroken' by loss of Williams

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was among those, along with Williams, at the governor's inaugural ball Wednesday night at The Bushnell in Hartford. He posted Thursday morning that included Williams standing next to Bronin, among others.

"Last night, Q Williams was so full of energy, joy, and passion for his new role and the work ahead. Heartbroken by the news this morning," Bronin wrote.

The ball followed the morning's events of legislators being sworn in, the selection of leaders, Lamont's inauguration and his state of the state speech.

Quentin Williams just 'lit up' the room

Sen. Jorge Cabrera, D-Hamden, vice chair of the labor and public employees committee, said Williams had already started talking about the issues he'd like to tackle as co-chair. Williams was particularly concerned about Connecticut's workforce and the rippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He was someone that when he walked into a room, the room just lit up. He had an amazing smile, amazing energy," Cabrera said. "He was always quick with a laugh. He was passionate about education, housing."

Who was state Rep. Quentin Williams?

The death of Williams was being mourned Thursday morning by lawmakers and community members who viewed him as a rising star in the general assembly. The well-liked 39-year-old lawmaker was first elected in 2018 and served as the co-chairman of the legislature's Aging Committee, as well as serving on the Commerce and finance committees. This session he was set to co-chair the Labor and Public Employees committee, whose organizational meeting, like others on Thursday, was postponed as the news of Williams' death spread.Williams previously co-chaired the Housing Committee during the last legislative session.

Williams was particularly passionate about housing issues, having authored a bill to mandate fair rent commissions in communities with more than 25,000 residents. The legislation was partly in response to complaints Williams received from older residents living at Stonegate Apartments in Middletown over rents rising by as much as 40 percent during the pandemic.

He is survived by his wife Carissa, who runs Small Victories Wellness Service in Middletown.

In addition to being a legislator, Williams is the director of advocacy and policy for Excellence Community Schools, a charter school program in Stamford. Prior to serving as a legislator, Williams was the director of Middletown's Downtown Business District, working with businesses and community stakeholders. He held a bachelor's degree from Bryant University, a master's degree in public administration from Villanova University, a Diversity Equity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University, and graduated from Middletown Public Schools.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says Quentin Williams 'always exuding positivity and happiness'

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who is from Middletown, said she had the "incredible privilege of knowing and working closely" with Williams.

"Q was someone you wanted to be around, always exuding positivity and happiness," she said in a statement. "His dazzling smile would light up a room, and his optimism was infectious. He will be missed not only by the people of Middletown, but by leaders beyond the borders of our state and all of his colleagues in the Connecticut General Assembly."

Gov. Ned Lamont directs flags to half-staff: 'Devastating news'

Gov. Ned Lamont directed the Connecticut flag to half-staff in the wake of Williams' death.

"This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy," Lamont said. "Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly."

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes on Williams' death: 'What a loss'

While there were a handful of committee meetings scheduled for Thursday — the second day of the legislative session in 2023 — they were canceled as news of Williams' death spread and the buildings were closed.

Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr., D-Waterbury, co-chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, of which Williams was a member, said the caucus met for about 40 minutes Thursday morning "really for togetherness and to collect our thoughts." Reyes said he was still processing Williams' death and it was too soon for him to comment at length.

"It's just a tragedy, such a young talent. What a loss," he said. "It's a little early to talk about it."

Middletown mayor calls Williams 'larger than life'

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said in a tweet and statement that the town had "lost its biggest, brightest smile."

"Rep. Williams truly embodied the phrase larger than life," Florsheim wrote. "His laugh, smile, and presence were felt in every space shared with him. His passing is a true loss for our community. A light has been dimmed today. His dedication to fighting for equity, education, worker's rights, and justice in all its forms is irreplaceable, and while we are heartbroken, the community he loved so much- and where Q was loved so much in return-will continue the fight."

Williams honored his mother with name

Last year, Williams — who formerly went by the surname Phipps — had his name legally changed to reflect his mother's heritage as a way to be "true to myself."

"My love and joy and drive for serving the community, a lot of that is in my blood and DNA as a Williams," he told a reporter, adding that the change was long overdue. "More importantly, I'm known as 'Quentin' or 'Q.' My first name isn't going anywhere."

His mother, Queen, who was a single mother, said at the time that she was proud of her son and his journey.

"This was his calling — serve the people — and that's what he loves to do," she said. "He grew up to be an honest man and he cares about the people."

Bysiewicz noted it was because of his mother that Williams "believed in the power of uplifting women."

CT Attorney General Tong remembers Quentin Williams

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement Thursday morning that he has known Williams for several years.

"I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful," Tong said. "Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that's why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served."

Any witnesses to the crash can contact Trooper Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1000.

Reporters John Moritz, Julia Bergman and Ken Dixon contributed to this story.

___

(c)2023 The Middletown Press, Conn.

Visit The Middletown Press, Conn. at www.middletownpress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.