Cubs finally celebrate their postseason berth

The Cubs lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0, yesterday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but they weren't going to let that spoil their celebration.

When San Francisco lost to Oakland late Friday night, Chicago clinched its first postseason berth since 2008.

The Cubs finally got their chance to let loose after yesterday's game. Players and coaches were back on the field, dousing each other, posing for pictures and trading hugs. The last to leave was manager Joe Maddon, wearing a 2015 postseason cap.

Rockies 8, Dodgers 6: Carlos Gonzalez's 39th homer, a walk-off two-run shot in the ninth, and Nolan Arenado's 40th, a grand slam, lifted Colorado. The Dodgers (87-67) -- who have a magic number of two to win the NL West title -- fell a half-game behind the Mets (88-67) in the battle for home-field advantage in their likely NLDS matchup.

Giants 14, A's 10: In Oakland, rookie Jarrett Parker became the first Giant to have at least three homers and seven RBIs in a game since Willie Mays did it 54 years ago.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1: Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 and Bryce Harper had three hits and drew his franchise record-tying 123rd walk for host Washington.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 1: Matt Holliday had a pair of RBI doubles for host St. Louis.

Angels 3, Mariners 2: David Freese led off the ninth with a walk-off homer to centerfield as Los Angeles remained a half-game behind Houston in the battle for the second wild card. Mike Trout leaped high above the centerfield wall in the fourth to rob Jesus Montero of a three-run homer.

Astros 9, Rangers 7: Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve each homered twice for host Houston.

Twins 6, Tigers 2: Eduardo Escobar (homer, three RBIs) led visiting Minnesota.

Indians 9, Royals 5: Carlos Santana drove in three runs for visiting Cleveland.-- AP