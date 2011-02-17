Cuomo pushes panel for redistricting

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Thursday unveiled a bill that would strike at one of the State Legislature's most fiercely guarded powers: drawing election district lines for itself and New York's congressional districts.

As written, the bill might face long odds gaining approval from lawmakers.

Cuomo proposed putting redistricting in the hands of an independent panel. He also threatened to veto any alternate plan that would widely vary the number of residents in each district - a tactic employed by Democrats and Republicans that critics say amounts to gerrymandering.

The proposal puts the first-term Democrat on a course to compel legislators to give up some of their power or back down from his tough talk and accept a compromise. Or perhaps force the issue into the courts.

"No other governor has staked out this position on redistricting before," said Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

New lines must be drawn in time for the 2012 elections, using 2010 Census figures.

Cuomo's move will put pressure on the legislature - especially Senate Republicans. They currently hold a 32-30 advantage in the chamber, but statewide enrolled Democrats outnumber Republicans 5.3 million to 2.7 million and many observers say that controlling district lines is key to the GOP's underdog chances of holding on to the chamber.

The issue isn't as crucial in the Assembly, where Democrats hold a 99-51 advantage.

Under the Cuomo bill, party leaders in the Senate and Assembly would appoint two members apiece to the commission. Those original eight members would then select another three, bringing the full panel to 11. The panel would have to hold public hearings and eventually produce a plan that would be subject to legislative approval.

Cuomo also vowed to veto any plan in which district sizes vary more than 1 percent from what's supposed to be the average (305,000 residents for Senate districts, 126,500 for Assembly). Currently, districts can vary plus or minus 5 percent.

Senate and Assembly leaders didn't exactly jump for joy in reaction to the Cuomo bill.

"A number of proposals have been advanced and we have to take a close look at what makes the most sense to ensure a fair, open and truly nonpartisan process," Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) said in a statement.

Sisa Moyo, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan), said: "We are reviewing the governor's bill and remain committed to working with the governor and our colleagues in the Senate to reform redistricting in time for the upcoming redistricting process."