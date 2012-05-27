Cuomo watch: Follow my lead

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to put his stamp on the state Democratic Party and make the not-so-subtle argument that other party members can win this fall if they follow his lead.

At the party's organizational meeting last week in Albany, Cuomo installed Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and Assemb. Keith Wright of Manhattan as the party's new co-chairs, replacing chairman Jay Jacobs, who will remain Nassau County Democratic chairman.

In a speech that capped the event, the governor said, "We are going to elect Democrats in every office all across the state." But he stopped short of saying he'd campaign for Senate Democrats, who haven't always followed his lead -- specifically on taxes, the minimum wage and legislative redistricting.-- Yancey Roy