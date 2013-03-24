Cuomo watch: Gun law in the crosshairs

Last Wednesday, gun-law amendments took over center stage at the state Capitol, bumping budget talks out of the spotlight.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and lawmakers tried to explain potential amendments to the state's freshly minted gun-control law and why any changes were needed just two months after it was enacted.

They found a technical inconsistency, the governor said, although he rejected the idea that the errors occurred because he rushed the measure through or that it wasn't thoroughly vetted.

Just a few hours later, Cuomo and lawmakers announced a "conceptual" budget deal. It was seen as an attempt to change the topic, given that, days later, many of the budget details still aren't nailed down.-- Yancey Roy