Cuomo watch: NY might act quickly on guns

If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo convenes a one-day special legislative session to consider new gun laws in the wake of the Newtown, Conn., shootings, it wouldn't be the first time New York rushed to pass laws after a tragic event.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, lawmakers sped back to the Capitol to enact several laws, including one that broadened the definition of terrorism. Coincidentally, just weeks ago, New York's highest court overturned a case brought under that hastily passed terrorism law, saying prosecutors had misused it.

This Friday, Sunday or even next Monday, New Year's Eve, still were possibilities for a one-day session, Assembly officials said. It's unclear whether the Senate would agree to convene. -- Yancey Roy