Cuomo watch: Praise for Cold Spring Harbor lab

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed excitement about his trip Friday to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a center for biomedical research. He called it "a place of inspiration" after seeing a video with comments from former lab director James D. Watson, who shared the Nobel Prize for discovering the structure of DNA in 1953.

Stepping to the podium, Cuomo praised the lab's cancer research.

"What it does for the soul, the people it gives hope to -- because Cold Spring Harbor has always been synonymous with accomplishing the impossible -- it really is an inspiration for me personally to be here."

The 122-year-old lab was one of three stops on a bus tour Cuomo took as part of his review of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, which he appointed last year. -- James T. Madore