Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement' as Bills release update

Jan. 5—The good news on Damar Hamlin took another step forward Thursday morning.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement:

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at UC Medical Center since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Bengals.

Hamlin's agents at the Agency 1 Athlete Management Group in Deerfield Beach, Fla., sent out a statement, "Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and everyone who has played a role in this process."

Separately, agent Ira Turner posted a message on Twitter:

Hamlin was in the intensive care unit in critical condition, the Bills said Wednesday. Hamlin collapsed after a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that doctors "believe he's even ahead of schedule in his recovery. Damar has even been able to hold/grip hands with some family & friends."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

