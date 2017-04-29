Danielle D’Angelo’s double sparks Floyd

Looking up at the scoreboard and seeing a three-run deficit is nothing for the Floyd softball team.

“I believe in us,” junior shortstop Jayna Rios said. “We’re really tough when it comes to that. We know how to keep our heads up and not put our heads down and hide.”

And for good reason. After trailing by three runs after the first inning, Floyd responded with a four-run second inning — highlighted by Danielle D’Angelo’s two-run double — in its 12-5 victory over host Half Hollow Hills East in a Suffolk I/III crossover Saturday.

“Once one of us gets a hit we just constantly keep going,” said D’Angelo, who finished 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. “All of our bats get hot.”

Starting with the top. Leadoff hitter Johanna Metz went 4-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk to catapult the Colonials’ offense.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I know since I’m leadoff that if I get a nice solid hit, I’m going to get the rest of the team hyped up,” Metz said, “and we’re all going to really get ready to play the game.”

Rios, batting third in the order, was consistently in the middle of the action yesterday, scoring four runs, highlighted by her three-run home run in the fourth inning to break a tie at 5 for Floyd (9-5).

“The ball just jumps off her bat,” coach Fred Luhrs said. “She’s well aware that teams respect her and they’re not going to give her anything easy to hit. She is a dangerous hitter.”

Jenna Klaus added two RBI singles, Talia Dongvort had two doubles and a run and Tristan Santiago had two hits and two runs in Floyd’s balanced attack.

“We’re one of the best hitting teams in Suffolk, there’s no two ways about it and I’m not being bias,” Luhrs said. “I don’t see a 1 through 9 as deep as us, I really don’t. It’s scary how good we could really be.”

Half Hollow Hills East (4-10) opened up a 3-0 lead in the first inning with RBIs from Abigail Newman, Natalie Villa and Isabelle Frank. Even after Floyd’s four-run top of the second, the Thunderbirds responded with RBI singles from Newman and Maya ChinQuee in the bottom half. Newman finished 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs and Jessica Womble with 4-for-4 with a run.

But Floyd’s Macy Kane settled in after a rough start, tossing a complete game with nine strikeouts.

“I loved it,” Luhrs said. “That’s Macy being Macy. Since the day I met her, she’s always been a competitor and just grinds it through.”