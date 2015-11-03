Dating rumors for Kendall Jenner, D'Angelo Russell

Kendall Jenner, 20, got all dolled up to watch the Lakers game on Sunday -- and we're wondering why. Rumors are swirling that Kendall is getting cozy with Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell, 19, and Kendall didn't exactly put those rumors to rest. In fact, judging by her look and her attention to the game, she could have added fuel to the dating fire. Kendall might be following in her big sis Khloé Kardashian's footsteps and falling for an NBA star (Kardashian is reportedly dating Houston Rockets guard James Harden). Watching the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles' Staples Center, Kendall wore a bright red lip, and a midriff-baring top. She topped off the look with a pair of leopard-print heels.

1D bandmate's lament

It's been months since Zayn Malik left One Direction, but his bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, is still pretty emotional over it.

"It was hard. I think maybe for me the most," Tomlinson, 23, told The Sunday Times Style magazine. "But he wanted to be happy and he wasn't. Everything had always been good and then something bad happens and you have to make decisions. You have to work out what you want and it makes you really know what you want, and we all knew we wanted this."

