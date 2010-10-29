Daughter, 35, struggling with single status

DEAR AMY: My daughter is 35. This year all of her best friends got married. She has tried online dating and seems to have really poor luck meeting someone nice. She has a master's degree and is a social worker. Everyone she works with is married. She feels like a leper because of her status.

I have tried to make her realize she is making a good life for herself, but she feels that no man seems to like her for a serious relationship. Yes, they want sex, but she does not want to have sex with someone she does not have an exclusive relationship with. Now she says she feels suicidal. She says her life is without merit. She resents her friends getting married and explodes when I say she should try to be happy for them and she eventually will find someone, too. I find I say the wrong things. Can you suggest some way to help her? I offered to pay for a therapist, but she says all they will give her are pat answers.Worried Mom

DEAR WORRIED: If your social worker daughter doesn't realize what a good therapist can do for her, then she is either uninformed or afraid. If your daughter is suicidal, she needs therapy desperately.

I can imagine her feelings of frustration, but healthy adults manage their frustrations and feelings responsibly. Continue to offer your motherly support and compassion - and encourage her toward professional help.

DEAR AMY: "Anonymous" and her husband think it's unfair that his mother gives a Christmas gift of $1,000 to his single brother and $250 each to him, his wife and two adult children.

I am a single mom with two children. I had a boyfriend whose sister gave gifts one holiday to my children instead of to him. He complained to me about it until I came up with a solution: I broke up with him. Now he can have the gifts all to himself!Dori on Long Island