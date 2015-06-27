David Villa scores twice in NYC FC win over Toronto

David Villa scored twice last night as visiting New York City FC won its third straight game, defeating Toronto FC 2-0.

Villa scored on a penalty kick in the 8th minute after referee Allen Chapman called a handball on Benoit Cheyrou. In the 58th minute Mehdi Ballouchy found Villa deep in the box for a tap-in.

NYCFC goalkeeper Josh Saunders came up with several timely saves in the first half and the defense played a physical game in front of him.

Vancouver 2, Red Bulls 1: David Ousted saved two penalty kicks, and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps held off the 10-man New York Red Bulls last night. Bradley Wright-Phillips took the penalty kicks for the Red Bulls (4-5-5) in the fifth and the 65th minutes and both were waist high and to Ousted's right.

Kekuta Manneh opened the scoring with a close-range goal in the 15th minute, and Kianz Froese added another for the Whitecaps (9-6-2) with a breakaway in the 77th. Anatole Abang pulled New York back within one in the 82nd, but Ousted made his most difficult save of the match a minute later, diving and deflecting Manolo Sanchez's low-skipping shot out of play. New York's Sacha Kljestan picked up the red card in the 11th when he elbowed and tripped Kendall Waston. -- AP