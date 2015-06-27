News

David Villa scores twice in NYC FC win over Toronto

David Villa scored twice last night as visiting New York City FC won its third straight game, defeating Toronto FC 2-0.

Villa scored on a penalty kick in the 8th minute after referee Allen Chapman called a handball on Benoit Cheyrou. In the 58th minute Mehdi Ballouchy found Villa deep in the box for a tap-in.

NYCFC goalkeeper Josh Saunders came up with several timely saves in the first half and the defense played a physical game in front of him.

Vancouver 2, Red Bulls 1: David Ousted saved two penalty kicks, and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps held off the 10-man New York Red Bulls last night. Bradley Wright-Phillips took the penalty kicks for the Red Bulls (4-5-5) in the fifth and the 65th minutes and both were waist high and to Ousted's right.

Kekuta Manneh opened the scoring with a close-range goal in the 15th minute, and Kianz Froese added another for the Whitecaps (9-6-2) with a breakaway in the 77th. Anatole Abang pulled New York back within one in the 82nd, but Ousted made his most difficult save of the match a minute later, diving and deflecting Manolo Sanchez's low-skipping shot out of play. New York's Sacha Kljestan picked up the red card in the 11th when he elbowed and tripped Kendall Waston. -- AP

