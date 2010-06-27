Davidoff: Mets again show it's time to go for it

What do outfielders do to pass the time when their team is up big at home, on a getaway day? Jeff Francoeur tried to combine memory with math, tallying the Mets' interleague record in his head.

"I added it up today while playing in the outfield," Francoeur said.

It's 13-5, as yesterday's 6-0 victory over the Twins at Citi Field wrapped up the Mets' play against the American League. That's the best such mark in franchise history and the best record, whether measuring by wins or winning percentage, by any National League club this season.

At 43-32, a half-game behind NL East leader Atlanta (and tied in the loss column) and atop the NL wild-card race, the Mets have no more tests of legitimacy to pass. That's not to say they'll absolutely make the playoffs, but they absolutely should act like a bona fide contender - and, therefore, try to make an impact trade.

"At this point," said Francoeur, whose two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie, "I think you have to say we're a pretty good baseball team."

Alas, the day didn't bring only positive developments for the Mets. Jenrry Mejia, the prodigal former mop-up man, left his start for Double-A Binghamton after one-plus innings, citing stiffness in his right shoulder.

The Mets didn't want to include Mejia in a trade package for Seattle's Cliff Lee anyway, but if Mejia goes down for even a short while, that 1) eliminates him as a trade chip; 2) deletes him from the Mets' internal depth chart for starting pitchers and 3) pretty much confirms that this year was a fiasco for the 20-year-old righthander.

If Mejia indeed comes off the board now, and with Angel Pagan never a serious candidate to be dealt - acquiring Lee would be a move for 2010, so you wouldn't give up one of your best players for 2010 - then these Twins could become the favorite in the Lee sweepstakes. In minor-league catcher Wilson Ramos, Minnesota has a blue-chip prospect it can afford to trade. The Mets could try to counter with a package of minor-leaguers, centered on their young catcher, Josh Thole.

If not Lee? The Mets have held internal discussions about trading for Houston's Roy Oswalt, although it still would be difficult to either take on the remaining money owed him (about $25 million) or give up serious prospects. Then you're talking about the Astros' Brett Myers, Baltimore's Jeremy Guthrie or money dumps such as the Orioles' Kevin Millwood and Cleveland's Jake Westbrook.

In any case, it's time to act. This Mets team is no mirage. They've outscored their opponents by a healthy 346-290. Though starting pitching is their most obvious area of need - also keep in mind there aren't many good relievers available - their current starters aren't crushing them. They scored six runs yesterday even as Jose Reyes went 0-for-5.

And my goodness, that interleague record. Yes, they lucked out by getting the horrendous Orioles and Indians on the road. But they also had six games against baseball's best team, the Yankees, and three each with the very good Twins and Tigers.

"We've had a good go at it during interleague and played some really tough teams," said David Wright, who contributed his 14th homer. "We should feel really good about ourselves and have a lot of confidence."

As should management. You never know what a full 162-game schedule will bring. But the Mets should know by now that they owe it to their players and their fans to go for it.