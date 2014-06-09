Davis twins help one another on the court

Whether on the tennis court, the basketball court or the soccer field Dylan Davis tries to stay composed at all times and help his younger brother Duane stay composed.

It isn’t necessarily because Dylan has more experience or has had more time to mature with age – he is only just a minute older than his twin – but the brother’s emotions and physical skills complement each other well. So well in fact that they’ve become the top doubles team in Suffolk County and contended for the state crown last weekend at the USTA Tennis Center in Queens.

“Generally he can help keep me calm,” Dylan said. “When I get mad I actually tend to play better but he always tries to keep me calm. He is the older brother and he brings that up.”

There wasn’t much to get upset about this past season as the duo went 25-2, dropping its only two matches at the state tournament.

It’s been a quick ascension as the team only started playing in tournaments at the age of 13. The results came quickly when they decided to focus their time solely on the tennis court after growing up playing soccer and basketball as well.

“We’ve always been teammates,” Duane said. “During soccer he was left back and I was right back; basketball he was power forward and I was the center. We always played together and we’ve always had chemistry.”

Duane recalled the two doubles matches he’s played competitively without his brother. “They just weren’t as big as him and they couldn’t jump as high,” he said. “It was different but I just had to adjust.”

The adjustments they’ve made together on the court together are just as big.

“Once we focused on tennis and got rid of everything else our mentality changed completely because we knew all these kids have been playing tennis solely for so many years and we got off to a later start,” Dylan said. “The growth that we’ve had is exponential.”

As juniors the duo will be back next year to defend their County crown and improve on their finish at states.

“We know what we did and what we have to do in the future,” Dylan said. “Next year we’re going to go to states and hopefully get first.”

And does Dylan want a chance to see what it’s like to play with another partner for a match next season?

“Hopefully I get one chance,” he said, “but our chemistry is really gelling so I might never get it.”