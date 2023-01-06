Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Congress-House for Friday, Jan. 06.

Friday, Jan. 06 9:30 AM Dem Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Dean Phillips discuss January 6th anniversary - Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Dean Phillips honor anniversary of January 6th and highlight 'Electoral Count Reform' law

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://gottheimer.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJoshG

Contacts: Chris D'Aloia, Office of Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Chris.DAloia@mail.house.gov, 1 202 923 7866

Media are asked to RSVP to Chris.Daloia@mail.house.gov

Friday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jeffries leads remembrance ceremony for January 6 attack - Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and fellow members of Congress hold bipartisan remembrance ceremony recognizing 2 years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol

Location: House East Front Steps, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 770 5007

Set up at 8 am. All gear must be in place for 9 am security sweep

Friday, Jan. 06 12:00 PM House meets to elect speaker - House convenes to elect speaker for the fourth day in a row. Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy Tuesday became the first nominee to the speakership in 100 years to lose in the first round of voting and has lost all subsequent votes * Without a speaker the House cannot conduct any business, including swearing in new members and forming committees

Location: U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945