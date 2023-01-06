Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-General for Friday, Jan. 06.

Friday, Jan. 06 9:00 AM Washington Post Live 'First Look' event - Washington Post Live holds online 'First Look' event with Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor and columnists E.J. Dionne and Jennifer Rubin

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Victoria Rossi, Washington Post Publicist, 1 240 581 3169, https://twitter.com/WashPostPR

Friday, Jan. 06 2:30 PM Washington Post Live hosts actor Bill Nighy for a conversation on his film 'Living'

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Victoria Rossi, Washington Post Publicist, 1 240 581 3169, https://twitter.com/WashPostPR

Friday, Jan. 06 3:30 PM Wilson Center discussion on the upcoming North American Leaders' Summit - 'Tenth North American Leaders' Summit Preview' Wilson Center event, with National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez, and Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols delivering a briefing on U.S. priorities

Location: The Wilson Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Ryan McKenna, Wilson Center, ryan.mckenna@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4217

Sunday, Jan. 08 - Thursday, Jan. 12 TRB Annual Meeting - Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting, themed 'Rejuvenation Out of Disruption: Envisioning a Transportation System for a Dynamic Future'

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.TRB.org/AnnualMeeting, https://twitter.com/TRBofNA, #TRBAM

Contacts: National Academies News Office, news@nas.edu, 1 202 334 2138

Sunday, Jan. 08 - Friday, Jan. 13 HFA Institute 2023 - HFA Institute 2023, organized by the National Council of State Housing Agencies, with programs covering the HOME and Housing Trust Fund; Housing Credit; MRBs and Other Federal Homeownership Programs; and Section 8 and Other Federally Assisted Multifamily Housing

Location: JW Marriott Washington, DC, 1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: NCSHA , info@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7710

Monday, Jan. 09 2:00 PM CSIS report launch on wargaming a Chinese invasion of Taiwan - 'The First Battle of the Next War: Wargaming a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan' CSIS International Security Program report launch, with report authors Mark Cancian, Matthew Cancian, and Eric Heginbotham, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Dean Lt. Gen. David Deputla (Ret.), Center for a New American Security (CNAS) Defense Program Senior Fellow Becca Wasser and United States Naval War College Professor William Murray

Location: 1616 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz