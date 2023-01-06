Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-Highlights for Friday, Jan. 06.

Highlights, Friday, Jan. 06

Monthly Employment Report 8:30 AM

Dem Rep. Jeffries leads remembrance ceremony for January 6 attack 10:00 AM

New U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic sworn in 11:10 AM

House meets to elect speaker 12:00 PM

President Biden marks anniversary of the Capitol Attack 2:00 PM

U.S. Supreme Court meets in private conference to discuss cases and vote on petitions for review

Highlights, Monday, Jan. 09

Jury trial for man photographed with feet on desk in Nancy Pelosi's office at 6 Jan Capitol Attack 9:30 AM

U.S. Supreme Court releases an order list 9:30 AM

U.S. Supreme Court hearings 10:00 AM

Consumer Credit 3:00 PM