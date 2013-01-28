De Blasio declares bid for mayor

Bill de Blasio made his run for mayor official Sunday right on his own doorstep.

The city's public advocate told a crowd in the dozens outside his Park Slope home that he wants to bring the voices of the city to City Hall if he wins.

De Blasio, 51, a Democrat, said too many city residents, particularly those in the outer boroughs, don't receive the right amount of services or help from the government.

"This city is not living up to its potential, not by a long shot," he said to a cheering crowd.

De Blasio laid out the issues he will address in his campaign, among them having the city's wealthiest pay more taxes to help fund educational programs.

The public advocate also took a stand against the police "stop and frisk" practice that critics contend is a form of racial profiling because the majority of those stopped are minorities and are not arrested.

"It's not fair that hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens are stopped and frisked. That does not make us safer," he said.

The NYPD has consistently defended the practice, and denied any racial profiling.

Aside from de Blasio, the only other major candidate who has officially declared a run for the Democratic ticket is former city comptroller and 2009 mayoral candidate Bill Thompson. City Council Speaker Christine Quinn and City Comptroller John Liu are also expected to throw their hats into the race as Democrats.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 11 percent of registered Democrats would vote for de Blasio in a primary; Quinn leads with 35 percent.

Former MTA chief Joe Lhota, who earned accolades for his handling of the subway system during superstorm Sandy, is running for mayor on the GOP ticket.