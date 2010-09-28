Deborah Adler

Deborah was happily married with two beautiful children, and one on the way. Then life took one of those unexpected turns, and she discovered a sizable lump on her right breast. Deborah was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 36. “It was an incredibly scary, dark, and painful place to be in my life,” she says.

She took action immediately, diligently searching for the right doctors and surgeons. Her husband was “an incredible source of strength” and acted as her advocate, asking her medical team all the right questions and making all of her necessary appointments. With him by her side and her three children, who are “such joys in my life, with wonderful spirits and compassionate hearts,” as an inspiration, she persevered on her journey to wellness.

Love and support came in all forms and Deborah “embraced it all.” The Goddess Circle, a group of women who came together for personal discussions and spiritual enrichment, helped guide her through the healing process, while friends and family showered her with gifts like flowers, books, and chocolates. “It fed my soul and lifted my spirits continually.”

Deborah, an art therapist who uses her self-expression and creativity as a therapeutic tool, is now cancer-free and feeling healthy and strong. “I am happy, full of life…I really enjoy each and every moment that I can. I knew to stay focused, positive, and do everything I could to get through it all. And I did!”