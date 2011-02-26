Deeper problem in illegal immigration

You started strongly by praising the use of E-Verify to enable employers to easily identify and ostensibly to not hire illegal immigrants ["A powerful tool for reform," Opinion, Feb. 24].

What waters down the editorial's message is the summary at the end stating that the immigrants come because we want them and need them.

They come because greedy employers can put more money into their own pockets by exploiting the workers. They come because no one stopped them at our porous borders. They come because the countries they come from do nothing to help them make a living.

This is the core of a problem much more serious than our government wants to publicly acknowledge. The undocumented population that has burgeoned over the years may not be the cause of the economic downturn and high unemployment, but the underground black market of labor does exacerbate it.

Selma Musicant, Whitestone