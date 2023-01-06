Deer Park gets defensive in win Holds Amityville under 40 with rim protection

By the time four quarters had come and gone inside Amityville’s gym, the home team hadn’t reached 40 points. Deer Park’s heat-seeking, man-to-man defense held up its end.

“We’ve been playing man defense for 25 years,” coach John McCaffrey said. “That’s just who we are . . . I thought we did a great job in our man-to-man defense. They are a handful.”

The Falcons survived Thursday’s meeting with Amityville’s 6-4 shot-blocking force, Christian Smiley, claiming a 48-37 win in a game between two of Suffolk III’s promising basketball teams.

“Our concept against them was just to kind of build a wall and keep them out of the paint . . . ” McCaffrey said. “I think taking two charges in the first quarter was really important. I think it kind of set the tone that we were going to protect the rim.

“I think the matchup was so fascinating because they protected the rim with a shot blocker and we protected the rim with charges.”

Smiley made seven blocks, five coming in the first quarter. The junior forward also contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

“He’s a tremendous kid, a tremendous athlete,” said coach Jack Agostino, in his first season back at Amityville after a 27-year run that ended in 2014. “He’s got a really, really good future in front of him.”

Joe Danisi, Nate Gordon and Billy Murphy paced Deer Park (7-3, 5-1) with nine points apiece.

The Falcons owned a 16-10 lead at halftime and a four-point edge with 3:40 left in the third. Then Danisi hit a three from the right side, launching an 8-0 run that carried into the fourth and gave them a 32-20 advantage.

Agostino thought the offensive trouble for Amityville (7-3, 3-1) was thanks to two factors.

“The credit goes to good defense and poor execution on our part,” said Agostino, who remained at 496 career wins in 30 seasons with Amityville and Bay Shore.

Murphy delivered six points and a nifty assist in the final period to help keep the lead from dipping below seven.

“Toward the fourth quarter, I was definitely trying to be more aggressive,” Murphy said.

Deer Park fell to Kings Park in last season’s Suffolk Class A final. Gordon believes the Falcons can make it back for another try.

“Of course,” Gordon said. “I think we’re the same as last year. We lose some players, but a lot of other guys step up. So that’s good.”