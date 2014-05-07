Defender Michael Aronow scores OT game-winner for Sachem North

It’s the ultimate fantasy for a lacrosse defender: scoring the winning goal in overtime.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sachem North senior Michael Aronow can say he’s done it.

Aronow, a defender who is committed to Penn State, went coast-to-coast and scored the winner unassisted with 3:46 left in overtime as Sachem North edged host Connetquot, 10-9, in Suffolk Division I.

Sean O’Brien tied it at 9 for Sachem North, winners of eight straight, off an assist from Tom Haun with one second left in regulation.

After Michael Calvagna, who won 17 of 21 faceoffs, secured possession for the Flaming Arrows (10-2) to open the extra period, coach Jay Mauro used a timeout.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Joe Caridi, who was smothered by three defenders, had the ball out of the timeout and passed to Aronow near the 40-yard line.

“Nobody picked me up,” Aronow said. “Nobody else was open, so I just saw a wide open way and just took a shot from 10 yards.”

And he won the game.

“It was crazy. Just amazing,” said Aronow, who added he has fantasized about the moment since seventh grade, when he was moved from the midfield position. “It’s always been a dream of mine, scoring in overtime and giving the team a win. As a defender, you don’t get too many chances, but I’m always thinking about scoring.”