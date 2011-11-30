Demi Moore was in love -- back then

I'm sure that you, Demi Moore, are feeling absolutely terrible about throwing the towel in on your marriage, but you shouldn't. When you said your vows with Ashton Kutcher six years ago, you were madly in love and you thought you were committing forever.

But after the humiliation of Ashton allegedly cheating with Sara Leal during a wild night of partying and allegations from Brittney Jones that she hooked up with your husband a year ago, you need to think about what's best for yourself and your three daughters. You are a beautiful and intelligent woman who will be loved again. -- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

Muppets fun for everyone

Longtime fans of "The Muppets" were concerned about the new big-screen adventure, but rest assured that it hits a perfect tone and is a great holiday movie for kids and adults alike. Co-written by and starring the hilarious Jason Segal, this movie will thrill fans new and old with a number of great songs, fun adventures and huge laughs.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Are you planning to see "The Muppets"? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.